Steven Kwan and Salvador Perez will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 149 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 616 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .301.

The Royals rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.407 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-11) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Singer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Steven Cruz Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros W 10-8 Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros L 7-1 Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Brady Singer Justin Verlander

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.