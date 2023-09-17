Kyle Tucker will lead the way for the Houston Astros (83-66) on Sunday, September 17, when they take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (48-101) at Kauffman Stadium at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-250). Houston (-2.5) is favored on the run line. A 9.5-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Royals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (11-10, 3.32 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (4-16, 6.27 ERA)

Royals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +190 Astros (-2.5) 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 57 out of the 104 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 12-4 (75%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Royals have come away with 40 wins in the 127 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won six of 20 games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

