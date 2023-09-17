Jordan Lyles gets the nod for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +190 moneyline odds. Houston is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The matchup's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -250 +190 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -125

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 3-5-2 in their last 10 contests.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 40, or 31.5%, of the 127 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a record of 6-14, a 30% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of its 148 opportunities.

The Royals are 10-9-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-46 20-55 20-38 28-62 37-75 11-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.