Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (83-66) and Kansas City Royals (48-101) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on September 17.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (11-10, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.27 ERA).

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 127 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (31.5%) in those games.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 6-14 when favored by +190 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (615 total, 4.1 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule