With the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) matching up on September 17 at TIAA Bank Field, Patrick Mahomes II and Trevor Lawrence will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2022 Stats Trevor Lawrence 17 Games Played 17 67.1% Completion % 66.3% 5,250 (308.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,113 (241.9) 41 Touchdowns 25 12 Interceptions 8 358 (21.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 291 (17.1) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Jaguars Defensive Stats

Last year, the Jaguars allowed 20.6 points per contest (12th in NFL) and 353.3 total yards per game (24th).

When it came to stopping the pass, Jacksonville was bottom-10 in passing yards allowed last year, ceding the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL with 4,055 (238.5 per game). It also ranked 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Jaguars were middle-of-the-pack last year, ranking 12th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,951 (114.8 per game).

On defense, Jacksonville ranked 24th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (59.6%) and 29th in third-down percentage allowed (43.2%).

Chiefs Defensive Stats

Last year, the Chiefs' defense was 16th in the NFL with 21.7 points allowed per game and 12th with 328.2 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Kansas City ranked 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,756) and 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed (33).

Against the run, the Chiefs' D was locking things down last season, as it ranked eighth in the league with 1,823 total rushing yards allowed. In terms of rushing TDs, the team ranked fifth with 10 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Kansas City ranked 13th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked 31st at 67.3%.

