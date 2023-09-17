The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chiefs Insights (2022)

The Chiefs put up 29.2 points per game last season, 8.6 more than the Jaguars allowed per contest (20.6).

The Chiefs collected 413.6 yards per game last season, 60.3 more yards than the 353.3 the Jaguars allowed per contest.

Kansas City rushed for 115.9 yards per game last season, just 1.1 more yards than the 114.8 Jacksonville allowed per outing.

The Chiefs had 23 giveaways last year, while the Jaguars had 27 takeaways.

Chiefs Away Performance (2022)

The Chiefs scored 32.8 points per game away from home last year (3.6 more than overall), and conceded 23.8 in away games (2.1 more than overall).

The Chiefs picked up more yards on the road (429.4 per game) than they did overall (413.6), but they also allowed more (330.6 per game) than overall (328.2).

Kansas City accumulated fewer passing yards in away games last season (292.3 per game) than it did overall (297.8), and gave up more (235.6 per game) than overall (220.9).

On the road, the Chiefs picked up more rushing yards (137.1 per game) than they did overall (115.9). They also gave up fewer rushing yards in away games (95) than they did overall (107.2).

On the road in 2022, the Chiefs converted more third downs (55.1%) than overall (48.7%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (47.1%) than overall (38.3%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit L 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago - FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.