Based on our computer model, the Jacksonville Jaguars will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs when they play at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Chiefs owned the 16th-ranked defense last year (21.7 points allowed per game), and they were better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 29.2 points per game. The Jaguars totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 10th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per contest.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (+3.5) Under (51.5) Jaguars 27, Chiefs 20

The Chiefs have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

The Chiefs had an ATS record of 5-9 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last season.

Kansas City games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, 1.8 higher than the average total in Chiefs games last season.

The Jaguars have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover nine times.

The Jaguars were 4-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Last season, eight Jacksonville games went over the point total.

Games involving the Jaguars last year averaged 44 points per game, a 7.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 29.2 21.7 25.1 19.4 32.8 23.8 Jacksonville 23.8 20.6 22.4 19.3 25 21.8

