Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 148 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 428 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 21st in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 605 (4.1 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.404 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (6-4) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Ragans has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished 15 of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/12/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Steven Cruz Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans J.P. France

