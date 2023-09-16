Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Royals have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a spread). The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Kansas City's past five contests has been 8.8, a run in which the Royals and their opponents have gone under every time.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 39, or 31%, of the 126 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won 26 of its 89 games, or 29.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 147 games with a total.

The Royals are 10-9-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-46 20-55 20-38 27-62 36-75 11-25

