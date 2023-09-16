The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) will look to upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 42.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Nebraska has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has won one game against the spread this season.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

