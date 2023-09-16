The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) will look to upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 42.5 points.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-10.5) 42.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Nebraska (-11) 43 -440 +340 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Nebraska (-10.5) 43.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
  • Northern Illinois has won one game against the spread this season.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

