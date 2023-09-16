The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

While Nebraska's defense ranks 73rd with 24.5 points allowed per game, the Cornhuskers have been slightly worse on offense, ranking eighth-worst (12 points per game). Northern Illinois ranks 94th in the FBS with 349 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by surrendering only 266.5 total yards per game.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Nebraska Northern Illinois 318 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (99th) 352.5 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.5 (21st) 201.5 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (103rd) 116.5 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.5 (69th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims leads Nebraska with 220 yards (110 ypg) on 20-of-34 passing with one touchdown and four interceptions this season. He also has 158 rushing yards on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

This season, Gabe Ervin Jr. has carried the ball 24 times for 129 yards (64.5 per game).

Billy Kemp IV's leads his squad with 57 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of nine targets).

Alex Bullock has put together a 56-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in three passes on five targets.

Marcus Washington has been the target of six passes and hauled in four grabs for 44 yards, an average of 22 yards per contest.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 462 passing yards, or 231 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.7% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 38 times for 112 yards (56 per game) with one touchdown.

Gavin Williams has run for 71 yards across 17 attempts. He's chipped in with five catches for 32 yards.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 185 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Christian Carter has collected 100 receiving yards (50 yards per game) on five receptions.

Grayson Barnes' three catches (on six targets) have netted him 40 yards (20 ypg).

