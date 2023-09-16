The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) will face off against their SEC-rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 27.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. South Carolina matchup.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Georgia vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Georgia has not won against the spread this season in two opportunities.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

South Carolina has won one game against the spread this year.

Georgia & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the SEC -130 Bet $130 to win $100 South Carolina To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

