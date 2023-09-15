The Houston Astros (83-64) will look to Kyle Tucker when they visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (46-101) at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, September 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been set at 10.5 runs.

Royals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Royals' game versus the Astros but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to defeat the Astros with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 102 times and won 57, or 55.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Astros have a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have won in 38, or 30.4%, of the 125 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 10 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-4-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.