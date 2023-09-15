The Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) will look to upset the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Terrapins are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Virginia matchup in this article.

Maryland vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Maryland vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Maryland vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Maryland has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Terrapins have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Virginia has covered once in two games with a spread this year.

The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Maryland & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Maryland To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 Virginia To Win the ACC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.