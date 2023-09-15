If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Knox County, Nebraska this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Hartington Newcastle Schools at Crofton High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Crofton, NE

Crofton, NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Wausa High School at Creighton High School