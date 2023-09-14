There is high school football competition in Cedar County, Nebraska this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Cedar County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wynot High School at Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Randolph, NE

Randolph, NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Laurel-Concord High School at Homer High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Homer, NE

Homer, NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Logan View High School at Cedar Catholic High School