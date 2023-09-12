Tuesday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (55-88) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (44-100) at 4:40 PM ET (on September 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (6-7, 5.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34 ERA).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-3-3 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (30.1%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 34 times in 115 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (581 total, four per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule