The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 156 hits with 27 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 41 stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.312/.494 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 2 at Blue Jays Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cease Stats

The White Sox's Dylan Cease (6-7) will make his 30th start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

Cease will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.04), 48th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Sep. 5 5.1 8 5 4 7 2 at Orioles Aug. 30 6.0 6 5 5 7 3 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 4.1 9 9 8 6 5 at Rockies Aug. 20 4.2 8 5 5 6 2 vs. Brewers Aug. 13 7.0 5 2 2 7 2

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 136 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.332/.368 so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Royals Sep. 6 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

