Dylan Cease gets the nod for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 581 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-10) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

In 27 starts, Singer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away James McArthur Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away - Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros - Home Brady Singer Framber Valdez

