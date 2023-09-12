Nick Pratto vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .235.
- In 58.4% of his games this year (45 of 77), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Pratto has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 26 of 77 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.236
|.351
|OBP
|.292
|.363
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/18
|K/BB
|72/11
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (6-7) to make his 30th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.04), 48th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).
