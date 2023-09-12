On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .234 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 51 walks.

In 63.4% of his games this year (85 of 134), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In 23.1% of his games this year, Melendez has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (10.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (35.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 64 .240 AVG .226 .318 OBP .297 .386 SLG .402 21 XBH 25 8 HR 6 28 RBI 20 73/30 K/BB 83/21 3 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings