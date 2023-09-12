Edward Olivares vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- hitting .344 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on September 12 at 4:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .260.
- Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (55 of 90), with more than one hit 18 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.3% of his games this year, Olivares has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (34.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.268
|AVG
|.252
|.311
|OBP
|.310
|.477
|SLG
|.419
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|29/6
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.484 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
