Monday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (55-88) taking on the Kansas City Royals (44-100) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (6-7) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (8-10).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 4-3-3 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 123 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won 33 of 109 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (581 total, four per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule