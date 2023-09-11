Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 143 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 581 (four per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.409 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-10) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

He has nine quality starts in 27 chances this season.

In 27 starts, Singer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away James McArthur Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/11/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away - Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros - Home Brady Singer Framber Valdez

