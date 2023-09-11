Nelson Velazquez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .243 with five doubles, 12 home runs and eight walks.
- Velazquez has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (19 of 34), with more than one hit seven times (20.6%).
- He has homered in 35.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 34), and 10% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (41.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (20.6%).
- He has scored in 18 games this season (52.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (6-7) out for his 30th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 44th, 1.484 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
