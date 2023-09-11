After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.322) this season, fueled by 110 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 73 of 107 games this season (68.2%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.2%).

He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 107), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has an RBI in 39 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .317 AVG .230 .352 OBP .290 .434 SLG .306 18 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 17 41/14 K/BB 53/17 10 SB 10

White Sox Pitching Rankings