Edward Olivares vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .781 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (23.3%), Olivares has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 of 90 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.268
|AVG
|.252
|.311
|OBP
|.310
|.477
|SLG
|.419
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|29/6
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.04), 49th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among pitchers who qualify.
