The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .781 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (23.3%), Olivares has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 of 90 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .268 AVG .252 .311 OBP .310 .477 SLG .419 16 XBH 17 7 HR 3 17 RBI 10 29/6 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings