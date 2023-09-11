Drew Waters vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .239 with seven doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- In 59.5% of his games this season (47 of 79), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 79), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (26.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 79 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.280
|AVG
|.197
|.362
|OBP
|.255
|.462
|SLG
|.326
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|36/13
|K/BB
|57/11
|5
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.04), 49th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among pitchers who qualify.
