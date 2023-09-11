Bobby Witt Jr. vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs White Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs White Sox
|Royals vs White Sox Prediction
|Royals vs White Sox Odds
|Royals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 156 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .494.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 94 of 140 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 44 times (31.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.3% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 52 of 140 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 65 of 140 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|71
|.289
|AVG
|.255
|.321
|OBP
|.303
|.544
|SLG
|.444
|34
|XBH
|29
|17
|HR
|11
|55
|RBI
|31
|50/14
|K/BB
|62/17
|14
|SB
|27
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 196 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Cease (6-7) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 30th start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 153 2/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 44th, 1.484 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.