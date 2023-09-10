The Kansas City Royals (44-99) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Blue Jays (79-63) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (9-10) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (6-4).

Royals vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-10, 3.68 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.12 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.12 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 72 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.12, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing batters have a .215 batting average against him.

Ragans is trying to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Ragans will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 2.9 innings per outing.

He is trying to make his fourth straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios (9-10) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 28 games this season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 24th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 29th.

José Berríos vs. Royals

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .242 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 22nd in the league (.396) and 143 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 9-for-25 with two doubles, a triple and eight RBI in 5 2/3 innings.

