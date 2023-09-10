Nick Pratto vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 45 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has an RBI in 22 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (33.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.236
|.351
|OBP
|.292
|.363
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/18
|K/BB
|72/11
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (9-10 with a 3.68 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 29th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.68), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 29th in K/9 (8.4).
