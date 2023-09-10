On Sunday, Nelson Velazquez (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has five doubles, 12 home runs and eight walks while hitting .245.

Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (36.4%), and in 10.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this year (42.4%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 54.5% of his games this year (18 of 33), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 5 .304 AVG .083 .350 OBP .083 .786 SLG .333 11 XBH 1 8 HR 1 14 RBI 1 15/4 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings