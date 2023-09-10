MJ Melendez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Royals vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .235 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 50 walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 133 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 133), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has had an RBI in 31 games this year (23.3%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (36.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|63
|.240
|AVG
|.229
|.318
|OBP
|.298
|.386
|SLG
|.407
|21
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|73/30
|K/BB
|83/20
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 29th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.68 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 164 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 24th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 29th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.