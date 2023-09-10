The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .235 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 50 walks.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 133 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 133), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has had an RBI in 31 games this year (23.3%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (36.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (6.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 63 .240 AVG .229 .318 OBP .298 .386 SLG .407 21 XBH 25 8 HR 6 28 RBI 20 73/30 K/BB 83/20 3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings