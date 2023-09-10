Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (19-20) face Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (12-27) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, at 1:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSNX.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Fever

Minnesota's 80.4 points per game are five fewer points than the 85.4 Indiana allows to opponents.

Minnesota has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Lynx are 12-5 when they shoot higher than 44.6% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 32.6% from beyond the arc this season. That's 5.2 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (37.8%).

The Lynx are 5-5 when shooting over 37.8% as a team from three-point range.

Indiana averages 34 rebounds a contest, 0.4 fewer rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx are scoring 81.8 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 1.4 more than their average for the season (80.4).

Over their previous 10 games, the Lynx are sinking 7.9 three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than their season average (6.8). They also have a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (36.1%) compared to their season average (32.6%).

Lynx Injuries