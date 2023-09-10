On Sunday, Edward Olivares (.821 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .257 with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 89 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.6% of his games this year, Olivares has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (31 of 89), with two or more runs eight times (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Blue Jays

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .268 AVG .245 .311 OBP .305 .477 SLG .417 16 XBH 17 7 HR 3 17 RBI 10 29/6 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings