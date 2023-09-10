Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on September 10 at 1:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 154 hits and an OBP of .311, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .492.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 111th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 66.9% of his 139 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 139 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (19.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 51 of 139 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|.289
|AVG
|.252
|.321
|OBP
|.300
|.544
|SLG
|.440
|34
|XBH
|28
|17
|HR
|11
|55
|RBI
|30
|50/14
|K/BB
|62/17
|14
|SB
|25
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.72 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (9-10) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 164 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.68), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 29th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
