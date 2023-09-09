The Week 2 college football slate includes 11 games involving teams from the Pac-12. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Nebraska Cornhuskers at Colorado Buffaloes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at Baylor Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Washington Huskies 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon Ducks at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) UC Davis Aggies at Oregon State Beavers 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Stanford Cardinal at USC Trojans 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona State Sun Devils 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

