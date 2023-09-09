How to Watch the Royals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays meet Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 142 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 578 (4.1 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.409 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-14) for his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits to the Boston Red Sox.
- He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In 23 starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Home
|Taylor Clarke
|Chris Sale
|9/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-1
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/5/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
|9/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Away
|Collin Snider
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Kevin Gausman
|9/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|José Berríos
|9/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
|9/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Mike Clevinger
|9/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Cristian Javier
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.