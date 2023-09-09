The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) will clash with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Texas Tech?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 34, Texas Tech 29

Oregon 34, Texas Tech 29 The Ducks have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Texas Tech will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Red Raiders have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

The Ducks have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+6.5)



Texas Tech (+6.5) Texas Tech is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (68.5)



Under (68.5) Together, the two teams combine for 114 points per game, 45.5 points more than the total of 68.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.