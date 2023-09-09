The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) will look to upset the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Fighting Irish are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 51 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-7.5) 51 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Notre Dame (-7.5) 51 -310 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Notre Dame (-7) 50.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +225 -278 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Notre Dame (-7) - -290 +230 Bet on this game with Tipico

Notre Dame vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
  • NC State has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Notre Dame & NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame
To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000
NC State
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.