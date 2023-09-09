Nick Pratto returns to action for the Kansas City Royals versus Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue JaysSeptember 9 at 3:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 26, when he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is batting .238 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
  • Pratto has had a hit in 45 of 76 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.4%).
  • Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pratto has had an RBI in 22 games this season (28.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Blue Jays

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 37
.234 AVG .241
.351 OBP .298
.363 SLG .387
10 XBH 12
3 HR 4
17 RBI 14
43/18 K/BB 69/11
0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Gausman (10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.205), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.