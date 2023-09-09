Nick Pratto vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Nick Pratto returns to action for the Kansas City Royals versus Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue JaysSeptember 9 at 3:07 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 26, when he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .238 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has had a hit in 45 of 76 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.4%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has had an RBI in 22 games this season (28.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Other Royals Players vs the Blue Jays
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.234
|AVG
|.241
|.351
|OBP
|.298
|.363
|SLG
|.387
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/18
|K/BB
|69/11
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Gausman (10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.205), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
