The No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) at Folsom Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Colorado has struggled defensively, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS (42 points allowed per game) this season. However, the defensive unit ranks 23rd-best offensively, averaging 45 points per game. Nebraska ranks 104th with 295 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 33rd with 251 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Nebraska vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Nebraska vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Nebraska Colorado 295 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 565 (22nd) 251 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 541 (113th) 181 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 55 (120th) 114 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 510 (2nd) 4 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (27th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 114 passing yards (114 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 91 yards (91 ypg) on 19 carries.

Gabe Ervin Jr. has run for 55 yards across seven attempts.

Alex Bullock has hauled in 56 receiving yards on three catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Marcus Washington has caught three passes and compiled 31 receiving yards (31 per game).

Heinrich Haarberg has racked up 10 reciving yards (10 ypg) this season.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has recorded 510 yards (510 ypg) on 38-of-47 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has racked up 45 yards on 13 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Dylan Edwards has 135 yards as a receiver (135 per game) on five catches with three touchdowns, while also racking up 24 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Travis Hunter has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 119 yards so far this campaign.

Xavier Weaver's six receptions have yielded 118 yards.

