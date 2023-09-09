Nebraska vs. Colorado: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 9
The No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1). The game has a 59.5-point over/under.
While Colorado ranks 19th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 42 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS in scoring (45 points per game). Nebraska has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 10 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 13 points per contest (33rd-ranked).
Nebraska vs. Colorado Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
- TV Channel: FOX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Colorado
|-3
|-110
|-110
|59.5
|-110
|-110
|-155
|+130
Week 2 Big Ten Betting Trends
Nebraska Betting Records & Stats
Nebraska Stats Leaders
- In 12 games last year, Casey Thompson threw for 2,407 yards (200.6 yards per game) while putting up 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 63.1% completion percentage.
- Trey Palmer was an asset, piling up 1,043 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 71 receptions.
- Anthony Grant ran for 915 rushing yards (76.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
- As an important contributor in the passing attack, Marcus Washington compiled 471 receiving yards and one touchdown on 31 catches.
- Last year Garrett Nelson registered 56 tackles, eight TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 12 games.
- Luke Reimer was on the field for 12 games, collecting one interception to go along with 75 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
- With 62 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, Isaac Gifford was a key contributor last season on defense.
- With three TFL, 52 tackles, and two interceptions, Marques Buford Jr. made a big impact on D.
