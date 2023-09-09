The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .237 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 49 walks.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 132 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven home a run in 31 games this year (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 48 of 132 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 62 .240 AVG .232 .318 OBP .299 .386 SLG .412 21 XBH 25 8 HR 6 28 RBI 20 73/30 K/BB 81/19 3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings