Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on September 9 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .228 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

In 60 of 112 games this year (53.6%) Massey has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 112), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (31 of 112), with two or more RBI 12 times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (27.7%), including four multi-run games (3.6%).

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .240 AVG .218 .305 OBP .244 .374 SLG .368 16 XBH 14 4 HR 7 23 RBI 23 38/16 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings