Edward Olivares vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Edward Olivares (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Blue Jays Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs Blue Jays
|Royals vs Blue Jays Prediction
|Royals vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Blue Jays Odds
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 60.2% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.3% of them.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22.7% of his games this year, Olivares has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (34.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.268
|AVG
|.243
|.311
|OBP
|.304
|.477
|SLG
|.399
|16
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|9
|29/6
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.