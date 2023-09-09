On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.313), slugging percentage (.496) and total hits (154) this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 93 games this year (of 138 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 64 games this season (46.4%), including 13 multi-run games (9.4%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 69
.289 AVG .255
.321 OBP .304
.544 SLG .446
34 XBH 28
17 HR 11
55 RBI 30
50/14 K/BB 62/17
14 SB 25

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts through 159 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.205), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
