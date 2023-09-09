Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Blue Jays Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs Blue Jays
|Royals vs Blue Jays Prediction
|Royals vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Blue Jays Odds
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.313), slugging percentage (.496) and total hits (154) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 93 games this year (of 138 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 64 games this season (46.4%), including 13 multi-run games (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|69
|.289
|AVG
|.255
|.321
|OBP
|.304
|.544
|SLG
|.446
|34
|XBH
|28
|17
|HR
|11
|55
|RBI
|30
|50/14
|K/BB
|62/17
|14
|SB
|25
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts through 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.205), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.