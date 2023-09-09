A Lim Kim will play from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Looking to bet on Kim at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2500 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

A Lim Kim Insights

Kim has finished better than par nine times and carded 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 20 rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Kim has finished in the top five twice in her past five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Kim will attempt to continue her streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 27 -5 278 0 18 4 4 $891,968

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kim last competed at this event in 2022 and finished fifth.

Kenwood Country Club will play at 6,515 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,575 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was relatively mediocre over the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging par to finish in the 61st percentile of the field.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open ranked in the 32nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

Kim was better than 90% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, better than the field average of 0.9.

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Kim carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Kim's three birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (4.3).

At that last outing, Kim's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 13 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Kim ended the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.7.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Kim Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

