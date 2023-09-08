The Kansas City Royals (44-97) will look to Nelson Velazquez, currently on a three-game homer streak, versus the Toronto Blue Jays (77-63) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday, at Rogers Centre.

The probable starters are Yusei Kikuchi (9-5) for the Blue Jays and Collin Snider for the Royals.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (9-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Snider - KC (0-0, 4.22 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Collin Snider

Snider will start for the Royals, his first this season.

The 27-year-old righty has 10 appearances in relief this season.

In 10 appearances this season, he has compiled a 4.22 ERA and averages 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .293 against him.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi (9-5) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 27 games.

He has nine quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Kikuchi has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.63), 35th in WHIP (1.260), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 574 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They are batting .243 for the campaign with 141 home runs, 26th in the league.

The Royals have gone 3-for-17 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

