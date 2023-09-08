The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer ready for the first of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Rogers Centre.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 141 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 410 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 574 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .300.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.407 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Collin Snider gets the nod for the Royals and will make his first start of the season.

The 27-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after pitching in relief 10 times.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Red Sox L 9-5 Home Alec Marsh Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Taylor Clarke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox W 12-1 Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Greinke Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/11/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away - Mike Clevinger

